Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities invites the public to join it in celebrating Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. This March, we are celebrating the ways those with disabilities inspire kindness in our community as well as the ways others inspire kindness in us.

One amazing person who has inspired us with his kindness as we are preparing for this monthlong celebration is Dr. Stuart Sheer, an orthodontist and author from Maryland. Each year during March, we choose a book to read and donate to each of the second grade classes in Morrow County.

This year, we chose “The Elephant with a Knot in His Trunk” by Nancy Patz and Sheer, but the books proved very difficult to obtain. When Sheer learned of our project, he generously donated 21 copies of the books, which will be donated to the second grade classes and the libraries.

We invite the public to help us celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month! Here’s how:

• Visit a display in each of the Morrow County public libraries to see some of the ways people we know inspire kindness in others.

• Challenge your workplace or friend group to wear orange to show support for those living with developmental disabilities. Take a picture and post it, using #MorrowDD and #DDAM2024 so we can share it.

• Contact Morrow DD to learn more about how your business can connect with a mostly untapped market of qualified job candidates.

• Look for ways to inspire kindness in the people you meet!

Want to find out how you can be part of creating more opportunities to help people reach their full potential? Call Morrow DD at 419-947-1159.

Submitted by the Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities.