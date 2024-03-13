At its Feb. 26 meeting, the Morrow County Board of Commissioners awarded the bid for renovation of the building at 480 Douglas St., which will become the new home of the Morrow County Health District, to Stevens Construction in the amount of $1,471,576.90.

Commissioners approved the agreement and contract with Stevens Construction at their March 4 meeting. The Stevens Construction Company, located in Marion, submitted the “lowest and best bid” of three bids. Other bids were from Adena Construction and ACI Construction.

The building was purchased by the commissioners for use by the county in September 2022 using American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA) in the amount of $673,386.94.

Commissioner Tim Abraham said they had initially planned to have the Board of Elections (BOE) move to the site. However, the BOE said it would be too far out of the way for voters. After checking with other county departments, it appeared the health department would be much better suited to use the space. He also noted the department will have less traffic into the building and all services will be on one floor.

County Operations Manager Jamie Brucker said the space now occupied by the health department will only have WIC remaining in that space. The BOE has already moved into part of the health department area. Some of the remaining health department space is not yet allocated.

Brucker estimated the health department will make the move to Douglas Street by the end of the year. The contract approved March 4 with Stevens Construction has the contract time for “substantial completion” at 190 days from the start date of July 3.

The Douglas Street project will be funded by capital improvement funds. Brucker noted the county has saved for the capital improvement funds over several years. Since there was no grant money available for this project, the capital improvement funds will be used and can cover the project.

In other business on Feb. 26, commissioners approved a payment of $648,303.20 to Simonson Construction Services, Inc. for SOMOCO WWTP and Outfall Sewer Improvement Project in southern Morrow County.

Commissioners stated the original contract sum for the SOMOCO project was $3,839,000. After this payment and previous payments, a little over $1 million remains to be paid. The project was funded by $2 million in grant money and $1 million dollars in ARPA funds as well as OPWC funding. A low interest loan was used for the remainder. Brucker said the loan will be paid as businesses and residents tap into the sewer system. The tap fees will reimburse the loan.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].