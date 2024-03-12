March is American Red Cross month. To celebrate, the Morrow County Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation celebrating the work of Red Cross and Red Cross volunteers.

Jean Beck, owner of Keith’s Flower Shop, graciously allowed the Morrow County Red Cross Council to decorate the flower shop’s window in Mount Gilead to celebrate the month.

Mike Vance, American Red Cross volunteer services regional staff representative, said, “During Red Cross month this March, the Morrow County Red Cross team is looking for some new individuals to become part of the local Red Cross team. We are in need of the following volunteer positions: disaster services emergency responders, smoke detector installer team members, office volunteers (to support a variety of red cross services) as well as some virtual (volunteer from home volunteers) individuals that could be available 6 or more hours a month could play a critical role in providing Red Cross services.”

Submitted by Rita Barton.