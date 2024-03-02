The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) spelling bee season concluded with the Tri-County championship held on Feb. 15 at MOESC.

Contestants battled for eight rounds before Nevin Zerby, an eighth-grader from Highland Local Schools, was declared the champion by spelling the championship word “kelpies.” Nathan M., an eighth-grader from Lexington, and Owen Doan, a seventh-grader from Mansfield City, battled back and forth to determine runner-up honors. Doan was victorious by spelling the word “espionage.”

The bee included top performers from both the Crawford/Morrow County and the Richland County bees that were held virtually in January. Competing in the Tri-County Bee were nine eighth-graders, nine seventh-graders, two sixth-graders, two fifth-graders, and one fourth-grader. Schools represented were Galion, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, St. Joseph School (Crestline), Cardington-Lincoln, Mt. Gilead, Highland, Northmor, Sacred Heart, Crestview, Mansfield City, Plymouth-Shiloh, Ontario, Lexington, Mansfield St. Peter’s, and Lucas.

Leah Barger, the spelling bee coordinator for MOESC, said, “It is a pleasure to host events of this type at Mid-Ohio. Spelling bees not only give students a chance to compete in a friendly, supportive environment, but they also enhance a wide range of cognitive skills including memory, attention, language-based knowledge, and literacy skills. We are proud of all of the contestants in the Tri-County Spelling Bee.”

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.