Friday, March 1

• Division II district wrestling tournament at Wilmington, 2:30 p.m.

• Division III district wrestling tournament at Heath, 4 p.m.

• Division IV girls’ basketball district finals at Ohio Dominican University, 7 p.m.

• Centerburg at Cardington or Horizon Science Academy, Division III boys’ basketball sectionals, 7 p.m.

• Mount Gilead or North Union vs. Africentric, Division III boys’ basketball sectionals, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

• Division II district wrestling tournament at Wilmington, 10 a.m.

• Division III district wrestling tournament at Heath, 10 a.m.

• Highland or Bishop Ready vs. Centennial at TBA, Division II boys’ basketballs sectionals, 1 p.m.

• Madison Christian at Northmor, Division IV boys’ basketball sectionals, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 4

• Division III boys’ basketball district semifinals at TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5

• Division IV boys’ basketball district semifinals at TBA, 7 p.m.