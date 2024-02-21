At the Feb. 12 Edison Village Council meeting, it was déjà vu all over again for members when Edison resident Mike Goff reported problems with the towing/junkyard business on state Route 95.

Goff said it has become a safety issue as well as appearance concern when the towing business owner unloads cars close to SR 95 and in a neighboring business parking lot. He added there is a fence needed to cover the lot to improve the look of the business for the neighborhood.

Council members assured Goff the problem had been addressed before. Part of the problem is the ownership of the property by an out-of-town owner who leases the property to the towing business. Council has had state officials examine the property who said there are no unlawful violations.

Mayor Vicky Smith said there were officials from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office last week who toured the village to look at unsightly properties. They said one thing which could be done was to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol when unloading at the towing business is out into the road.

Village attorney Pete Russell said Goff could share any photos he has with the village. He will be writing to the business and backup concerns with leverage to act by the county or state.

“I will appreciate anything which can be done,” Goff said. “People need to be held accountable to zoning regulations.”

In other business:

• Village Administrator Mary Neviska reported on storm sewer problems which occurred on three weekends in the last two months. After the required pumping by Tidy Tim’s, they were able to have a hose hooked up to take overflow from the storm sewer to the lagoon. Agri-sludge, Inc. found out the problem is with the valves in the sewer system. Replacing the old valves should be a “long-term fix” along with a new pump. Kincaid Wastewater Services will handle the repairs. The cost of handling the overflows was about $20,000.

• Council approved Jeremy West to fill the open council seat, and he was sworn in by Russell.

• Smith has been to several meetings about the total eclipse April 8. She recommended the village reserve porta potties from Tidy Tim’s so the out-of-town visitors aren’t knocking on residents’ doors.

Council approved a motion to fund porta potties for April 8 along with water and snacks to be available with a donation.

• Council approved a project for a new village sign to be completed by Niles Bush for his Eagle Scout badge.

• Council member Mary Swartwood said she is updating the veterans plaque in the Municipal Building meeting room.

• Candidate for Morrow County Recorder Dawn Vanderkooi visited council and told about her five years of experience as deputy recorder in Marion County.

• Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn presented the 2023 financial statements to the council. The budget for 2024 was approved by the county budget commission, and it can be the basis for appropriations for 2024.

• Council approved payment of January bills for $79,019.49. The largest amount was for Ohio Water Authority of $58,750 along with two for Tidy Tim’s of $4,725 and $5,750 for pumping the overflow. February bills were approved for $8,141.48. Kincaid Wastewater Services for work on the overflow was $4,924.

The next Edison Village Council meeting is scheduled for March 11 at the Municipal Building.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.