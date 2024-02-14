The Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board has received the highest-possible level of certification from the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities, the trade association representing alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health boards around the state.

The three-year Culture of Quality Peer Certification from OACBHA follows a two-day intensive survey where peers from other ADAMH boards ensure compliance with 161 separate culture of quality standards meant to enhance quality, promote statewide consistency, and demonstrate accountability of board operations.

“We take our role as a two-county behavioral health authority very seriously and are constantly working to ensure accountability to the public. So it’s incredibly flattering to get such a recognition from a peer agency,” said DMMHRSB Executive Director Deanna Brant.

OACBHA’s Peer Certification Report commended DMMHRSB on its performance in several areas, including mission and program, community relations, board finances and human resources.

“The Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board has been described as incredibly accessible and transparent. They highlight the work that others are doing and are the ‘go to’ agency due to their ability to network and build relationships within and throughout the community. Staff are informed and well prepared and seek to support others in their decision-making efforts. They are forward thinking and look for creative solutions to problems. They have a positive growing presence that is recognized by those in their communities,” the report said.

For more information on the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, visit www.dmmhrsb.org.

Submitted by the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.