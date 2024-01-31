The Sentinel stopped in at Gilead Fitness (GF), 16 S. Main St. in Mount Gilead, for the first time in two years to ask about the county wellness grant approved by the Morrow County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 24.

Gilead Fitness (previously known as Morrow County Community Center) has been a wellness provider for the county’s CEBCO insurance wellness program for more than 10 years. Any visitor stopping by the gym for the first time since the pandemic will notice the facility has undergone a transformation.

The first thing visitors might notice is how the old fluorescent tube lighting has been replaced with the glow of LED lighting. All the exercise equipment has been exchanged in the last two years for new equipment, and the back room has eight new treadmills with a TV replacing the mirrors on the back wall. The mammoth front desk has been traded for an efficient office reception desk.

GF member Jeni Lee Morgan was using the weight machine and kettle bells. She said she enjoys coming in to work out three or four days a week.

“I like seeing the same people,” said Morgan. “It’s small and friendly here, and there are friendly vibes. It’s not at all intimidating.”

GF Director Paige Bierce said the new policy of opening the gym 24-7 has made the biggest difference in increasing memberships. Members can now come in to work out any time of the day or night and enter with their fob entry system.

Bierce began working at GF two years ago as a volunteer. She has continued first as a staff member and is now director of the gym’s operation and 900 members. She is completely committed to keeping the gym’s friendly community atmosphere.

Bierce is especially proud to have initiated the gym’s recycling efforts to recycle all the plastic bottles and cans, instead of seeing them go into the trash bins. She’s also proud of the way in which members reach out to help and encourage new members.

Gym memberships at the nonprofit facility have remained at $20 per month for adults with a $10 refundable deposit for fobs. There is also a discount for high school students 17 and under or those enrolled in college. Students 17 and under must enroll with a parent.

Bierce said the county employee memberships have grown in the past year with many more taking advantage of the county discount, which is available not only for county employees, but for couples and their families.

As part of the agreement for the County Wellness Program services through CEBCO, Morrow County commissioners approved Gilead Fitness as service provider with the Morrow County Health Department as administrator for the program, which benefits county employees. To be eligible for GF membership discounts, county employees must receive their paycheck from the county.

The County Wellness Program is supported by a grant with $4,000 paid to the Morrow County Board of Health for administration and $2,000 to Gilead Fitness for discounts on gym memberships for all county employees.

There are also first responder discounts for police, sheriff deputies, EMS, and firefighters. Seniors with Silver Sneakers or Renew Active insurance programs have free memberships with only the initial $10 fob deposit. Day passes are also available, and a few come in for a week or two while visiting family, while college students and others often get a three-month summer membership.

Seniors like Jack McElroy enjoy coming in to use the gym in the morning and early afternoon when there are fewer members working out. McElroy appreciates having the free membership through his insurance.

Caitlin Trainer has continued with exercise classes for several years, which Bierce said are full this winter. There are also three personal trainers who are available to work with members individually.

Bierce looks toward the future of GF, which was founded in December 2007.

“It’s such a good central location here,” Bierce said. “The board keeps checking on other locations, since we’re growing, but they just aren’t available.”

Bierce welcomes anyone interested in a membership to stop by. Information is also available on the GF website at www.gileadfitness.org.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.