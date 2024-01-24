The office front of Hoffman Office Center in Mount Gilead will be closed at the end of January. For the owner, Tim Hoffman, the closing of the store and his retirement is not so much an ending, but a beginning for a new chapter of his life.

Hoffman said he was struck by the words of the song “Til you can’t” as he contemplated his life upon turning 60 this month.

“If you got a chance, take it. Take it while you got a chance,” are the words of the song recorded by Cody Johnson. “If you’ve got a dream, chase it, cause a dream won’t chase you back.”

As Hoffman reached almost 40 years of his life spent in business at Hoffman Office Center, he decided to take the words of the song seriously. He sent a letter to “Valued Customers” outlining his plan to take the last of the store’s orders on Dec. 27, 2023, and close Dec. 31, 2023, with final sales and deliveries in January.

Hoffman gave some of the history of the business, which goes back to 1965 when Newt Fate founded Fate Office Supply. Hoffman began working for Fate in 1985 and continued working for Newt’s son, Dave, and managing the store. Hoffman bought the business, naming it Hoffman Office Center in the spring of 1996.

When Hoffman started at Fates in 1985, he said the digital age with computers was just beginning. They were just beginning to sell copiers and provide copy service and supplies for copiers. In the 1980s, cash and checks were used with very little use of credit cards.

A big change in the office supply business came with “big box” retailers such as Staples. “Amazon was just a name of a river in South America,” said Hoffman with a laugh.

It was always Hoffman’s goal to have good customer service in delivery and often in helping to assemble equipment and furniture. Hoffmans always stayed open on Thursday afternoons, and it was open several hours on Saturdays when other stores in Mount Gilead were closed.

Dan and Janet Rhodebeck spoke of the convenience of having Hoffman so close to the Mount Gilead Library’s Genealogy Center where they could get paper and cartridges for their copier as well as pens, markers, and other needed items. They would also go over to the Office Center to use Tim’s super-size copier when library patrons wanted to copy news items from the large, bound newspapers.

“We will really miss the convenience of having Hoffman’s down the street,” said Janet Rhodebeck.

A very important customer has been Cardington Yutaka (CYT). Hoffman said CYT officials came to him in 1995 or 1996 when they came to Cardington and said they wished to use local businesses whenever possible. They ordered their office furniture and office supplies through Hoffman, and CYT still continues to order office supplies from him.

Other county businesses, agencies, schools, and individuals have supported the business over the years, and he appreciates their continued support. He also named a loss of many local businesses who ordered from him such as HPM, Stahls and two car dealers.

Hoffman said he has been “toying with the idea of retirement for a couple of years.” A big adjustment came during COVID. He stayed in business during the pandemic, partly because many people in the community shifted to a home office and needed supplies. There was also a change during COVID with Columbus wholesalers no longer delivering supplies and orders. That continued since the pandemic with Hoffman making the trip to the Columbus wholesalers several times a week to get orders and supplies.

Another change during the pandemic was retirement from the Mount Gilead Fire Department after 40 years as a volunteer.

The business has been his life for so many years he is now looking forward to life at home with some travel and other interests. He will also continue with notary work he has done for many years. His son, Tyler, graduated from Youngstown State University in 2018 and is now closer to home and working for WBNS Channel 10 as a cameraman. He hopes to have more time to spend with him.

Several customers stopped by the first week of January to chat and pick up supplies

Canaan Township Fiscal Officer Jill Retter stopped by to pick up a special type of paper the township uses for its accounts. She said they are going to use different equipment, so this will be the last time she will stop for that kind of paper. She will also miss stopping by to chat and pick up supplies.

“We will miss the service here,” said Tom Rensch as he shook Hoffman’s hand. “Tim takes care of people.”

Although the store is closed to any new orders, Hoffman will be open to service some orders already made until the end of January. Remaining items will be sold at a discounted price until the end of January when “all items and inventory must go.”

Hoffman provided his phone number for anyone who needs notary services: 419-210-0291.

Hoffman Office Center is located at 33 E. Center St., Mount Gilead.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.