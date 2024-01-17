The Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the annual induction to its Hall of Fame that will take place at its banquet on Saturday, May 25.

Nominees must exhibit one or more of the following: outstanding achievements in vocational pursuits, outstanding contributions in community/governmental affairs, significant philanthropic involvement, meritorious recognition for some action taken/provided, or significant leadership, service, humanitarianism, creativity or courage.

For the first time ever, the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association will be asking for nominations for those who qualify as honorary alumni. These nominations must only include those who did not graduate from Cardington-Lincoln High School, but impacted the educational realm and community in a positive way. The nominees must display one or more of the factors listed: teacher/principal/superintendent/employee of district for a long tenure, member of the Board of Education, outstanding contributions in community/government affairs/assisting students, significant philanthropic involvement (i.e. scholarships, donations, etc.), or significant leadership, service, humanitarianism, creativity and courage.

To request a nomination form, please either call the Cardington-Lincoln Board Office at 419-864-3691 or Quinn Maceyko at 419-834-3272. The forms will also be posted on the Facebook page of the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association. The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 1. This year’s inductees will be chosen on April 7 at the executive committee’s monthly meeting.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.