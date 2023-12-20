The audience applause was enthusiastic after each song of the Mount Gilead High School Symphonic Choir’s winter concert Dec. 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead.

The full, rich sound of the choir’s voices singing a cappella swelled as choir members entered from the back of the sanctuary and slowly walked down the center aisle singing in German “Sing dem Herrn.”

The entrance of the choir singing is a tradition which began with retired MGHS Choir Director Randy Mann, and the Mount Gilead Chorus has kept the tradition at Trinity Church for several years. The tradition has been honored by other choir directors along with the singing of selections of Handel’s “Messiah” and the “Hallelujah Chorus” at the close of the program.

MGHS Choir Director Anthony Taylor introduced the choir and soloists. The program included “O Come, O Come, Emanuel,” “White Christmas” with soloist Travis Fox, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with soloist Kate Kelty, as well as “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” “No Room, No Room” and “Mary, Did You Know?” with soloist Natalie Waugh.

Taylor invited choir alumni to join the chorus to sing Handel’s “And the Glory of the Lord,” followed by the “Hallelujah Chorus.” The enthusiastic applause erupted into a loud cheer after the last notes of the chorus ended.

Taylor thanked pianist Becky Shipman along with the Mount Gilead Music Boosters, parents, Superintendent Zack Howard, High School Principal Deb Clauss, and Trinity United Methodist Church for their support of the program and their attendance.

