A number of Morrow County football players earned All-Ohio recognition recently.

Three Highland players picked up all-state mention in Division V. Dane Nauman was named a first-team running back. Ladon Hayes received second-team recognition as a linebacker, while Kadyn Reichenbach was an honorable mention selection at wide receiver.

Players from Northmor, Mount Gilead and Cardington were recognized in Division VI.

Mount Gilead had two first-team selections in offensive lineman Hayden Krinn and punter Cam Vickers.

For Northmor, quarterback A.J. Bower and wide receiver Jax Wenger were both named to the second team. kicker Caleb Schnuerer and defensive back Hunter Fulk were third-team selections.

Cardington had running back Wyatt Denney named to the third team.

