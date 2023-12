Staff Report

Lucas got out to a fast start against host Mount Gilead on Tuesday and didn’t look back in claiming a 58-22 win over the Indians.

The Cubs scored 26 points in the first quarter on their way to taking a 20-point lead after eight minutes. They held a 41-13 advantage at the half and the score was 58-18 after three periods of play.

Carson Trainer’s six points led Mount Gilead.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS