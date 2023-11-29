The Girl Scouts in Morrow County are making an impact on local families.

The first annual Scoutsgiving, planned by Service Unit 818 and hosted by Rebecca Bowling and Julie Shockley, was help Nov. 5 at the Cardington American Legion.

The potluck style meal was open to all Girl Scout families in Morrow County and included a raffle of donated items and Candy Bingo. Prior to the meal, the girls and their leaders recited the Girl Scout Promise, and Pastor Adam Sornchai, of St. John Lutheran Church, blessed the food.

While Scoutsgiving was planned in part to allow the local troops to get to know each other better, an additional goal was to help feed those in need in the county. Several troops generously donated Thanksgiving-themed baskets, providing most of the essentials of the holiday meal. Also included in every basket was a gift card to purchase a ham or turkey. In total, 11 baskets were donated to families in need.

Special thanks to Teresa Shipman for taking the time to meet with Troop 3558 and Troop 4248 in order to accept the donations. Planning for the second annual Scoutsgiving is already underway.