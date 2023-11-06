Highland was eliminated from the playoffs by undefeated Oak Harbor on Friday night.

The Scots’ season came to an end by a 41-7 margin in the road Division V regional quarterfinal contest.

Oak Harbor immediately took a lead in the game when Tyler Thompson returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown. They would add another touchdown in the first quarter on a scoring pass from Mike LaLonde to Wyatt Augsburger and then scored twice in the second on runs by Dalton Witter to lead 27-0 at the half.

Carson Rider picked up two more touchdowns — both on the ground — in the third quarter to extend the Oak Harbor lead. Highland (6-6) would tally their touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard run by Dane Nauman.

For the Scots, it was their fifth trip to Week 12 in program history.

