Pictured (left to right) at the October Marengo bloodmobile are Wendi Bigelow, Marengo bloodmobile chairperson; Emma Davidson; Peggy Davidson; and Nancy Hughes, canteen coordinator at Marengo. Courtesy | Rita Barton

Blood donors at the Marengo Bloodmobile on Oct. 6 we treated with a little surprise. When they entered the canteen area, donors were offered homemade cupcakes and fall snacks along with the usual canteen refreshments.

Morrow County Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Rita Barton said the spread of treats was all “thanks to a very special Highland eighth grader, Emma Davidson.” It was her way of thanking Red Cross blood donors for the two units of blood she received at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus last summer for treatment of a serious illness.

Emma is doing well now and is very appreciative of the blood provided by donors. She and her grandmother, Peggy Davidson, created a plan to thank donors with Halloween cupcakes and specially made fall snacks.

Her grandmother said Emma came up with the idea and made a plan on her own. They went shopping and did the baking, then made a sign for the table to explain to donors how she benefited from the blood donations.

The sign for blood donors read: “My name is Emma, and I am 14 years old. My family and I would like to thank you for donating blood today.

“We didn’t realize how important it is to donate blood until I was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis this summer. I was very sick and was admitted to Children’s Hospital twice for a week each time. The very first thing they did was to give me 2 units of blood. That blood helped to save me.

“I am sure that the people who receive your blood donation today are just as grateful as we are.”

Davidson said, “Emma has been a real trooper through all this. It showed her the importance of helping others and saying thank you.”

Emma’s parents are Elizabeth and Bob Davidson.

Barton said in her many years of working with bloodmobiles around the county, she has never had anyone give such a special thank you to blood donors.

The next bloodmobile at Marengo United Methodist Church will be Dec. 22 from 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at 8 N. Main St. in Marengo. Other donation sites and dates can be found at www.redcrossblood.org.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.