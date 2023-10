Mount Gilead saw its volleyball season end in sectionals.

Competing at fourth-seeded Fisher Catholic in the Division IV tournament, the Indians fell in three sets. They lost the first two by scores of 25-10 and 25-8. Mount Gilead would play their hosts much more closely in the final set, but were topped by a 25-17 margin.

