Jonathan Naylor, with the help of Ann Artrip, reads to Northmor second graders as part of his community service. Courtesy | Morrow County Board of DD Kayden D’Eredita (left) and Noah Gartin (right) help sort things for the Cardington Food Pantry. Courtesy | Morrow County Board of DD

On July 19, the Morrow County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a 3-mill replacement levy request on the Nov. 7 ballot for Morrow County citizens with developmental disabilities. If passed, this replacement would bring the county’s only levy for people with developmental disabilities to current property values.

Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities President Joel Seckel said this levy was replaced almost 10 years ago in 2014, and its effective value has declined over the years.

“A lot has happened since the replacement levy was passed the last time,” said Seckel. “Our costs have gone up with inflation like everyone else.” He added that the increase in the amount of tax for the replacement will be very small, and it will make a big difference for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Nancy Foglesong explained that this replacement levy would cost homeowners $105 per year or $8.75 per month (29 cents a day) for each $100,000 of appraised value. Replacing this levy is an increase of less than $1.38 per month or 5 cents per day for every $100,000 of the property’s appraised value. Officials said the levy is needed to ensure the county can meet the lifelong needs of residents with developmental disabilities.

Seckel said one thing that is driving up costs for Morrow County is the new Ohio law mandating a higher pay for service providers and staff. He said since Morrow County is surrounded by counties that can afford a higher pay for service providers and staff, other counties have become more competitive.

“We appreciate all our dedicated service providers and staff who have a heart for working with people who have developmental disabilities,” said Seckel. But we also need to compensate them fairly.”

The Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities lists the following reasons when or why county services may be needed:

• A doctor notes that a person’s infant child or grandchild has a delay in developmental milestones.

• A child of any age is diagnosed with autism or another developmental delay.

• A person recently moved to the county after being eligible for services in another county.

• A school-age child is nearing adulthood (ages 14-21) and needs resources for transitioning to the adult world.

• Someone wants to connect with Special Olympics as a player, coach or fan.

• A family member suffers a traumatic brain injury.

• An eligible adult’s family has always provided care but is no longer able to do so.

• An eligible person needs help finding employment resources.

• An adult wants to learn job skills at a day habilitation facility.

• An aging adult desires the opportunity to socialize with peers.

Seckel added the levy’s effective rate has declined over time as property values have increased along with increasing costs and inflation. He said it is really important to pass this levy so the Morrow County Developmental Disabilities programs can avoid a big deficit, and the only way to restore the effective rate to the full 3-mill value is to seek a replacement.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.