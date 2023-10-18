Courtesy | Laura Pearce

The Mount Gilead High School Class of 1968 gathered recently for its 55th reunion. Rich Gladden, the chairman of the planning committee, organized a big weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 15, members of the class met and toured the current building where they had gone to school from 1964-68, marveling at the updates and changes. They were then guests of the MGHS football team at the varsity football game. Tim Clapper was an honorary captain of the team and participated in the coin toss. Gladden was the honorary manager of the team and got to retrieve the kicking tee after MGHS kicked off.

The classmates enjoyed the game, the halftime show, and the beautiful weather. They appreciate coach Mike Reid for his gracious welcome and generosity.

On Saturday, the classmates met at noon at the Morrow County History Center where historian Stan Sipe related many things about life in Mount Gilead in 1968 before leading a tour up and down Main Street where classmates reminisced about businesses that were there in 1968. That evening, the reunion dinner was held at the Ontario Event Center. Of the 86 graduates, 22 were in attendance. Seventeen of the classmates who graduated with them and six former classmates have passed away since 1968.

After the welcome by Gladden, the attendees enjoyed a delicious buffet meal, featuring a beautiful cake baked by Nancy Goff Bachelder and given in memory of her sister, Judy, and all the friends who have passed away. Each attendee updated everyone about their life, then Laura Pearce read the names of the classmates who had passed away. Diana Clouse directed a game for entertainment. The rest of the evening was spent socializing. Sandee Wolfinger had come all the way from Hawaii for the reunion.

On Sunday, classmates gathered at the Memory Lane Bed and Breakfast for a delicious brunch. Hosts Sam and Carolyn Beal graciously welcomed everyone to their home for the brunch. Future plans are to hold the 60th reunion in 2028.

Submitted by Laura Pearce.