Staff Report

Northmor was upended on Monday by visiting Mansfield Christian in volleyball. Scores were 18-25, 13-25 and 16-25.

Both Maya Trainer and Maddie See had two blocks in the match for the Golden Knights. Lizzie Erlsten finished with 22 digs and 17 assists. Also, Allison Sheriff had 15 digs and Jillian Zeger added 14.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS