Cardington fell on Monday at Loudonville in a five-set volleyball battle. The Lady Pirates lost by scores of 14-25, 25-27, 25-16, 25-21 and 10-15 to the Redbirds.

Lily Clark tallied 25 kills on the evening, while Autumn Holt added 19 and Genevieve Longsdorf had 12. Clark also had 22 digs, Holt added 12 digs and Longsdorf finished with four blocks. Abby Ufferman picked up 51 assists in the match, as well as 11 digs. Also, Rylee Donkin had 25 digs and Madison Caulkins added five blocks.

The Pirates were able to bounce back on Tuesday with a 25-12, 25-7, 25-15 win at Mount Gilead.

Holt tallied 12 kills, while Clark added eight kills and nine aces. Alexis Longsdorf finished with seven aces and Genevieve Longsdorf recorded three blocks. Donkin had 12 digs and Ufferman tallied 34 assists.

