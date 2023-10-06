Staff Report

Northmor topped visiting Danville by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-7 in a Tuesday night KMAC volleyball match.

The team got seven kills from both Layla Castle and Hannah James, with James also contributing a pair of blocks. Lizzie Erlsten had 29 assists, 14 digs and four aces. Maggie Brewer added two blocks and 10 digs. Also, Allison Sheriff finished with five aces

Cardington Pirates

On Thursday, Cardington fell at home to Centerburg by scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-12 in a league match.

Lily Clark had nine kills in the contest, as well as nine digs. Abby Ufferman finished with 17 assists and nine digs. Madison Caulkins tallied five blocks, while Lundyn Blevins had 13 digs.

