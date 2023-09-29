Staff Report

Highland avenged an earlier MOAC loss at Galion by defeating the Tigers at home on Thursday by a 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 margin.

The Scots moved into a tie with Galion at the top of the league. Kameron Stover finished with 26 kills, five blocks and four aces in the contest. Larsen Terrill picked up 27 assists, five kills and five aces; while Camryn Miller contributed 14 digs, four aces and four assists. Also, MaKaylee Merckling had 12 digs and Mia Stanco recorded five blocks.

That win came after both Highland and Galion lost Tuesday league matches — the Tigers to Ontario and Highland by a 3-1 margin to visiting Shelby.

In suffering their first home conference loss since 2012, the Scots fell by scores of 21-25, 26-24, 22-25 and 22-25. Stover picked up her 1000th career kill for Highland as part of a 37 kill, 22 dig and three ace performance. Terrill had 43 assists and also tallied 17 digs, eight kills and three aces. Miller tallied 27 digs and Merckling added 16 digs and two aces.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 win at East Knox on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights got 14 kills from Maggie Brewer, who added three aces and 22 digs in the match. Lizzie Erlsten picked up five aces, two blocks, 18 digs and 38 assists. Also, Allison Sherrif totaled three aces and 15 digs.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS