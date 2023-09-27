The Northmor boys’ golf team placed fourth at the Division III sectional meet hosted by Darby Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights finished with a team score of 344 to move on to districts. The top six teams and top six individuals on non-qualifying teams advanced out of the 16-team competition.

Northmor was led by sectional champion Grant Bentley. The senior paced the 81-golfer field with a round of 70 — three shots better than the closest competition. Trevor Brubaker tied for 16th with a score of 84, while Drew Hammond tied for 31st with a score of 93. Also, Caiden Martinez shot 97 to tie for 40th and Ryan Diehl finished in a tie for 60th by shooting 109.

Cardington finished 12th in the meet with a team score of 416. Junior Logan Reynolds, who tied for 26th with a round of 91, barely missed out on a trip to districts. He tied for sixth among golfers on non-qualifying teams, but lost a playoff for the final spot. A.J. Hall shot 100 to tie for 46th, while Jason Bockbrader shot 103 to tie for 51st. Carter Ramoneda shot 122 and finished 69th.

Mount Gilead had a pair of golfers participate. Briggs Leffler shot 112 and tied for 64th, while Dakota Brocklesby scored 161 to finish in 79th.

Division II girls’ golf

Both Highland and Northmor were able to advance one golfer out of the Division II girls’ sectional meet at Blacklick Woods Golf Course on Monday.

Overall, Northmor finished ninth with a score of 397 and Highland was 12th with 454 strokes. A total of 16 teams participated in the competition.

Northmor’s top finisher was Katelyn Miley, who advanced as an individual after finishing in a tie for 14th with a score of 83. The top six teams and top six individuals on non-advancing teams all moved on to districts. Saje Miley tied for 35th with 102 shots, while Ava Pernia tied for 40th by shooting 105. Brooklyn Kissling’s round of 107 placed her in a tie for 45th and Kathryn Dean shot 116 to tie for 57th.

Highland advanced Ceci Grassbaugh. She had a round of 81 to finish in 12th place out of 86 golfers. Piper Dabbert shot 120 to tie for 60th, while Sierra Fitzpatrick shot 122 to tie for 62nd. Also, Ryleigh Dewart scored 131 to tie for 71st and Ellie Rhea shot 133 to finish 74th.

