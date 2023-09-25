For one quarter, visiting Highland played their hosts from Shelby evenly in a Friday night MOAC battle.

Unfortunately for the Scots, the rest of the game didn’t go their way in a 48-14 loss to the Whippets. After Shelby opened the game with two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead, Highland (4-2, 1-2) got a a 32-yard rush by quarterback Kolton Stover. Later in the period, Stover hit Kadyn Reichenbach with a 30-yard scoring pass to tie things up at 14.

The rest of the game would be all Shelby, though. They would take a 26-14 advantage into the locker room and then added 15 points in the third quarter and another touchdown in the fourth to win big.

The Scots were held to 252 yards in the game, while their opponents tallied 485. Stover completed 16-of-26 passes for 132 yards, with Zach Church recording seven catches for 47 yards, Reichenbach tallying 47 yards on three catches and Hayden Kline catching four for 31. Dane Nauman led the running attack with 61 yards, while Sam Hernandez contributed 35.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead (2-4, 0-3) couldn’t get untracked on offense in suffering a 28-0 loss at home to East Knox.

East Knox managed one touchdown in each quarter — the first two through the air and the second two on the ground — in picking up the KMAC win.

The Indians would be held to 186 yards in the contest, while giving up 354. Carson Trainer ran for 43 yards, while Cole Fricke added 35 on the ground. That duo also combined to complete 9-of-18 passes for 81 yards, with Logan High recording five receptions for 45 of that total.

Cardington Pirates

In a home game against Centerburg, the Cardington Pirates (1-5, 0-3) couldn’t get on the board in a 21-0 defeat.

The Trojans picked up two touchdowns on the ground in the opening period to take a 14-point lead after 12 minutes. They would add a score through the air in the second quarter to increase their lead to a 21-point margin and neither team would crack the scoreboard during the second half.

