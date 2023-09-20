During the Sept. 5 Mount Gilead Village Council meeting, it was noted the police handled the following during the period from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5: 53 calls for service (79 during same period in 2022), eight offense reports (11 in 2022), 31 charges issued to 23 persons (34 in 2022), 16 speeding infractions, two OVIs, two criminal trespassing, seven traffic violations, four other charges and two traffic crashes (3 in 2022).

Aug. 5

Officer dispatched to Iberia Street for stolen car. Owner said the car was in her driveway last night at 9 p.m. When she awoke in the morning, it was gone and she believes the keys were in it, or they found the extra set in the glove box. Owner had no suspects who may have taken it.

Aug. 10

Investigated complaint at Kroger. Report of female panhandling at Kroger. The female said she ran out of fuel and was trying to get home to Arizona. Officer provided female with gas money and gift cards for food that were provided to the department by Morrow County Grassroots Association. She was very thankful for the help and continued on her way.

Aug. 12

Theft was reported at South Cherry Street. Citizen reported an unknown person used her name and address to file for unemployment. She was advised to contact Job and Family Services to report the fraud.

Aug. 16

Narcotics complaint: Officer cited man for right side of the roadway at North Delaware Street. Methamphetamine was suspected. Methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located, and grand jury indictment will be sought upon receipt of test results.

Aug. 19

Narcotics complaint: Officer was dispatched to West Marion Street for a possible overdose or mental episode, caller was unsure. Caller advised her boyfriend was either overdosing or having a mental episode. He was dancing in the middle of his bedroom without any clothes on and sweating profusely. He put on clothing as requested and EMS was called. He was transported to Morrow County Hospital without any issues.

Aug. 30

Suspicious person was reported on Douglas Street. A man was reported as suspicious due to crouching down near the wood line. The man was cited for obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located in his possession.

Sept. 1

Narcotics complaint: Obvious drugs were observed inside a repossessed vehicle by Dollar Tree. Officer removed the drugs, a small bag of marijuana, and several pieces of marijuana drug paraphernalia. The marijuana was destroyed, and paraphernalia was disposed of at the police department.

Sept. 2

Theft: Staff at Family Dollar Store reported a female took clothing and left without paying. A complete offense report was made.

Sept. 3

Narcotics complaint: An anonymous caller reported a male smoking meth from a light bulb in a car at West High Street. The car was unoccupied upon the officer’s arrival.

Investigated complaint at West Center Street. A business reported they found what appeared to be a campsite by the building. In the area on the north side, which is out of sight from the road, there was a suitcase, some cans of food, a pillow and some trash. The officer assisted the business in collecting the items and disposing of the trash. A note was left for the owner of the property that if they returned to the area, they would be arrested.

Injury accident at South Main Street near the fairgrounds. Officer responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident. A 5-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway. The child was transported to the Morrow County Hospital with a minor injury. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.