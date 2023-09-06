Members of the Mt. Gilead High School Class of 1973 gather for a photo as part of their 50th reunion weekend. Courtesy | Betsy Anderson

The Mt. Gilead High School Class of 1973 celebrated its 50th class reunion on the weekend of Aug. 11.

On Friday, Aug. 11, 30 classmates met together at The End Zone for an informal get-together. They were joined by several from the classes of 1971, 1972, and 1974.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, several classmates took a tour of the Morrow County Historical Museum. In the evening, 50 classmates, along with their guests, had a time of catching up and dinner at The Woods Banquet Hall. David Hobson created a PowerPoint tribute to those classmates who have passed since graduation. Everyone enjoyed visiting with each other and hope to see everyone again in five years.

Submitted by Betsy Anderson.