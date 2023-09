Staff Report

Highland added another win in volleyball on Saturday when the visiting Scots topped Loudonville by scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-18.

In the match, Larsen Terrill tallied 35 assists, 11 kills and three aces. Kameron Stover contributed 23 kills and four aces, while Reagan Maibach added seven kills and MaKaylee Merckling finished with five aces.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS