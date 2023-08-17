The Highland girls’ golf team took fourth place in the MOAC’s first league meet of the season.

The team finished with 457 strokes at Chapel Hill Golf Course on Monday to tie Clear Fork for the third best score; however, the Colts claimed that spot due to having the better fifth score. Pleasant won the meet with a score of 373.

Ceci Grassbaugh paced the team. She finished second overall with a score of 79. The Lady Scots had three other golfers also place in the top 20 on the day. Sierra Fitzpatrick tied for 13th with a round of 120, while Piper Dabbert took 15th with 121 shots and Ellie Rhea finished 19th at 137.

The boys’ team finished sixth in the meet with a team total of 357. Shelby’s score of 314 claimed first place in the competition. Dillon Gilland had a career best score of 77 to lead Highland. Jayden Collins shot 83 on the day and Ranger Steck contributed a 92.

Connect with us at [email protected]