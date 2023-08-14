Wednesday, Aug. 16

• Northmor at Colonel Crawford, girls’ golf, 10 a.m.

• Centerburg and Mount Gilead at Cardington, golf, 4 p.m.

• Fredericktown at Highland, boys’ and girls’ golf, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

• Northmor at Lexington, girls’ golf, 2 p.m.

• Cardington at Fredericktown, golf, 4 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at East Knox, golf, 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

• Cardington at Elgin, football, 7 p.m.

• Highland at Fredericktown, football, 7 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Triad, football, 7 p.m.

• Northmor at Upper Sandusky, football, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

• Big Walnut at Highland, volleyball, 11 a.m.

• Cardington at Northridge, volleyball, 11:15 a.m.

• Elgin at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 2 p.m.

• Highland at Upper Sandusky: girls’ soccer, 5 p.m.; boys’ soccer, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, golf, 4 p.m.

• Highland at Northmor Inv., cross country, 4:30 p.m.

• Buckeye Valley at Highland: boys’ soccer, 5 p.m.; girls’ soccer, 7 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Gilead Christian, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

• Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky Inv., cross country, TBA

• Highland at Clear Fork, girls’ golf, 9 a.m.

• Fredericktown at Cardington, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Danville, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Centerburg at Northmor, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

