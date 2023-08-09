Below are winners from various contests held during Farm Days at the Morrow County Fairgrounds in Mount Gilead.

2023 MCATEA Raffle

First prize (Case pedal tractor): Cathy Matson

Second prize ($75): George Allen

Third prize ($50): Chuck Cole

2023 Farm Days Skillet Toss

Women:

First — Jonda Axthelm

Second — Sam Grauer

Third — Jeanette Kincaid

Girls (6 or older):

First — Jillian Welch

Second — Scarlett Hornsby

Girls (under 6):

First — Peyton Axthelm

Second — Riley Axthelm

Third — Savannah Hornsby

2023 Farm Days Wrench Toss

Men:

First — Wyatt Hornsby

Second — Eric Hornsby

Third — Ethan Hornsby

Boys (age 11-14):

First — Jackson Welch

Second — Kyle Smith

Boys (under 6):

First — William Jenkins

Second — Gunner Hornsby

Third — Brantley Hornsby

2023 Farm Days Coloring Contest

Winners:

Age 0-3 – Harley Meyers

Age 4-7 – Leah Bowers

Age 8-12 – Scarlett Hornsby

Age 13-18 – Sofia Poppell

Adults – Megan Moore

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.