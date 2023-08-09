Three generations of Axthelms participated in Farm Days. Pictured (left to right) are Jonda, Bev, Jon, Denelle and Jeff, with Peyton and Riley on top of their 1956 Case tractor. Jonda won first place in the women’s skillet toss, and Peyton won the girls under 6 skillet toss.

Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

Below are winners from various contests held during Farm Days at the Morrow County Fairgrounds in Mount Gilead.

2023 MCATEA Raffle

First prize (Case pedal tractor): Cathy Matson

Second prize ($75): George Allen

Third prize ($50): Chuck Cole

2023 Farm Days Skillet Toss

Women:

First — Jonda Axthelm

Second — Sam Grauer

Third — Jeanette Kincaid

Girls (6 or older):

First — Jillian Welch

Second — Scarlett Hornsby

Girls (under 6):

First — Peyton Axthelm

Second — Riley Axthelm

Third — Savannah Hornsby

2023 Farm Days Wrench Toss

Men:

First — Wyatt Hornsby

Second — Eric Hornsby

Third — Ethan Hornsby

Boys (age 11-14):

First — Jackson Welch

Second — Kyle Smith

Boys (under 6):

First — William Jenkins

Second — Gunner Hornsby

Third — Brantley Hornsby

2023 Farm Days Coloring Contest

Winners:

Age 0-3 – Harley Meyers

Age 4-7 – Leah Bowers

Age 8-12 – Scarlett Hornsby

Age 13-18 – Sofia Poppell

Adults – Megan Moore

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR