Below are winners from various contests held during Farm Days at the Morrow County Fairgrounds in Mount Gilead.
2023 MCATEA Raffle
First prize (Case pedal tractor): Cathy Matson
Second prize ($75): George Allen
Third prize ($50): Chuck Cole
2023 Farm Days Skillet Toss
Women:
First — Jonda Axthelm
Second — Sam Grauer
Third — Jeanette Kincaid
Girls (6 or older):
First — Jillian Welch
Second — Scarlett Hornsby
Girls (under 6):
First — Peyton Axthelm
Second — Riley Axthelm
Third — Savannah Hornsby
2023 Farm Days Wrench Toss
Men:
First — Wyatt Hornsby
Second — Eric Hornsby
Third — Ethan Hornsby
Boys (age 11-14):
First — Jackson Welch
Second — Kyle Smith
Boys (under 6):
First — William Jenkins
Second — Gunner Hornsby
Third — Brantley Hornsby
2023 Farm Days Coloring Contest
Winners:
Age 0-3 – Harley Meyers
Age 4-7 – Leah Bowers
Age 8-12 – Scarlett Hornsby
Age 13-18 – Sofia Poppell
Adults – Megan Moore
Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.