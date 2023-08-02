This year, Farm Days will feature Case and IH tractors, along with a craft show, antique toy show, music and tractor pulls. Courtesy photo

MOUNT GILEAD — Antique tractors will roll into the Morrow County Fairgrounds on Friday for the 34th annual Farm Days and will be on display with lots of activities for the entire family through Sunday.

Along with displays of hundreds of tractors, farm implements, and equipment, the event features a craft show and antique farm toy show all three days of the weekend.

Admission for Farm Days is $5 for adults, and children under 12 are free. The gates will open on Friday at 10 a.m. with Case IH tractors showcased this year.

On Friday, the craft and antique toy shows will open at 12 p.m. The Buckeye Road Show, with old-time music, will be on the small stage from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by the Morrow County Power Pull at the grandstand. The Newgrass Station will be on the small stage from 7-9 p.m. playing bluegrass music.

Saturday will feature a consignment sale at 10 a.m. along with tractor pulls at the grandstand. Free face painting and pumpkin vine train rides for the kids are on the schedule from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a kids’ pedal pull at 2 p.m. The antique tractor parade will line up at 5 p.m., followed by a lawn mower demolition derby and pickup and car races.

The Spangler Sisters with Country Travelers will close the Saturday events at the small stage.

Sunday will feature an antique tractor rodeo at 10 a.m. in the infield at the fairgrounds. Free face painting and train rides will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The women’s skillet toss and men’s wrench toss will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Pie entries are due by 12 p.m. on Sunday at the pavilion. The pie bake-off contest is at 2:30 p.m. followed by the pie auction. The raffle drawing will be held at 3:30 p.m. on the small stage.

The day will end with an antique tractor parade.

The Garverick Log House will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12-3 p.m.

Farm Days has been a major event of the Morrow County Antiques and Equipment Association since 1990. Association President Dwight Murphy said they are looking forward to a great Farm Days this year with an outlook for good weather.

For a complete schedule of 2023 Farm Days events, visit www.morrowcountytractor.com.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.