Marengo’s Jeff Copley took first place Saturday at a Major League Fishing bass competition. Courtesy Photo

Boater Jeff Copley of Marengo caught a five-bass limit weighing 25 pounds Saturday to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Detroit River .

The tournament was the second event of the season for the BFL Michigan Division. Copley earned $7,410, including a $2,500 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus, for his victory.

“We started the morning out on some small fish,” said Copley, who made a run to Lake St. Clair to target smallmouth for the event. “I put about 15 pounds in the boat and got keyed in on a soft plastic bite. Then I went to a different area and ended up culling most of those out.”

Copley said he caught around 20 keeper bass during the tournament on a drop-shot rig, as well as a Ned rig, around clumps of grass in 18 feet of water. Copley said he had a good feeling about the day and mentioned that things went smoothly for him during the event.

“I lost a fish, but one bigger than the one I lost had followed the bait in,” said Copley, who posted a BFL win in 2022 on Lake St. Clair. “I cast back out at the big one and it ate it. That’s the way it goes sometimes.

“This win feels great, and I feel blessed to be in this position, that’s for sure,” Copley added. “The second win, I think, is the hardest. It validates the first win and tells me it’s not a fluke.”

Information received from Major League Fishing.