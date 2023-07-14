Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association ran its sixth of seven summer tournaments on Thursday at Kings Mill.

The 16-18 age group was won by Kaden Ottley of Olentangy. He shot 72 over 18 holes. Steven Street of Mount Gilead finished one shot behind Ottley to tie Nicholas McMullen of Galion for second place.

The 13-18 girls’ class was won by Maura Murphy of Pleasant. Murphy won her sixth tournament in as many tries by shooting 80.

The 13-15 division was won by Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut, who shot the day’s low score with a round of 70. In the nine-hole 12-and-under class, Adam Keller of Colonel Crawford won with a score of 48.

Following are the complete tournament results.

16-18 Division

Kaden Ottley, 72

Nicholas McMullen, 73

Steven Street, 73

Sam Reynolds, 77

Chase Brackenridge, 78

Logan Keller, 78

Nick Wever, 79

Nathan McMullen, 80

Nate Richardson, 82

Brayden Parrish, 83

Henry Terry, 83

Dawson Hall, 85

Jack Seckel, 85

Noah Burke, 87

Cody Pennington, 87

Will Browning, 89

Micah Greene, 89

Wyatt Davis, 91

Briar Ridge, 91

Devin Emans, 93

Jonathan Maran, 93

Carson Walker, 94

J.T. Issler, 97

Brody Conway, 99

Michael Farley, 102

Keegan Keller, 105

Jackson Farrar, 108

Alex Schultz, 133

13-15 Division

Ethan Krebs, 70

Dylan Moore, 79

Weston Ottery, 81

Matthew Ralph, 82

Jaxon Jolliff, 89

Jett Bowers, 91

Bryant Berry, 97

Matt Murphy, 97

Jace Haunhorst, 98

Walter Laudeman, 98

Alex Streich, 100

Jake Kulha, 105

Grayson Keller, 108

Thomas Ottery, 109

Blake Gibson, 110

Evan Keller, 111

Drew Thomas, 115

Nolen West, 117

12-and-under Division

Adam Keller, 48

Aiden Issler, 51

Kolton Crider, 52

Cohen Sisler, 59

Miri Taylor, 66

Levi Kelso, 71

13-18 Girls’ Division

Maura Murphy, 80

Maddie Murphy, 84

Rayma Smith, 85

Charlee Brestle, 98

Madelyn Taylor, 102

Madison Jenkins, 104

Adi Graham, 105

Anna Songer, 109

Olivia Ross, 112

Norrie Plank, 120

Samantha Bean, 128

Lauren Dilley, 158

