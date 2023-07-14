Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association ran its sixth of seven summer tournaments on Thursday at Kings Mill.
The 16-18 age group was won by Kaden Ottley of Olentangy. He shot 72 over 18 holes. Steven Street of Mount Gilead finished one shot behind Ottley to tie Nicholas McMullen of Galion for second place.
The 13-18 girls’ class was won by Maura Murphy of Pleasant. Murphy won her sixth tournament in as many tries by shooting 80.
The 13-15 division was won by Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut, who shot the day’s low score with a round of 70. In the nine-hole 12-and-under class, Adam Keller of Colonel Crawford won with a score of 48.
Following are the complete tournament results.
16-18 Division
Kaden Ottley, 72
Nicholas McMullen, 73
Steven Street, 73
Sam Reynolds, 77
Chase Brackenridge, 78
Logan Keller, 78
Nick Wever, 79
Nathan McMullen, 80
Nate Richardson, 82
Brayden Parrish, 83
Henry Terry, 83
Dawson Hall, 85
Jack Seckel, 85
Noah Burke, 87
Cody Pennington, 87
Will Browning, 89
Micah Greene, 89
Wyatt Davis, 91
Briar Ridge, 91
Devin Emans, 93
Jonathan Maran, 93
Carson Walker, 94
J.T. Issler, 97
Brody Conway, 99
Michael Farley, 102
Keegan Keller, 105
Jackson Farrar, 108
Alex Schultz, 133
13-15 Division
Ethan Krebs, 70
Dylan Moore, 79
Weston Ottery, 81
Matthew Ralph, 82
Jaxon Jolliff, 89
Jett Bowers, 91
Bryant Berry, 97
Matt Murphy, 97
Jace Haunhorst, 98
Walter Laudeman, 98
Alex Streich, 100
Jake Kulha, 105
Grayson Keller, 108
Thomas Ottery, 109
Blake Gibson, 110
Evan Keller, 111
Drew Thomas, 115
Nolen West, 117
12-and-under Division
Adam Keller, 48
Aiden Issler, 51
Kolton Crider, 52
Cohen Sisler, 59
Miri Taylor, 66
Levi Kelso, 71
13-18 Girls’ Division
Maura Murphy, 80
Maddie Murphy, 84
Rayma Smith, 85
Charlee Brestle, 98
Madelyn Taylor, 102
Madison Jenkins, 104
Adi Graham, 105
Anna Songer, 109
Olivia Ross, 112
Norrie Plank, 120
Samantha Bean, 128
Lauren Dilley, 158
