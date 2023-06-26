Mount Gilead graduate Steven Street won his second straight HOJGA tournament on Wednesday at Marysville.
Street took first in the 16-18 age group thanks to recording a score of 73 over 18 holes, placing him one shot superior to Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks.
Maura Murphy of Pleasant won the girls’ 13-18 class. She also finished with a score of 73. The 13-15 age group was won by Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut, who shot 76. In the 12-and-under age group, Kolton Crider of Pleasant finished with a nine-hole round of 53 to finish first.
Following are the complete results of the Marysville tournament.
16-18 Division
Steven Street, 73
Chase Brackenridge, 74
Nathan McMullen, 76
Sam Reynolds, 76
Nicholas McMullen, 76
Logan Keller, 77
Parker Steffani, 77
Dawson Hall, 80
Micah Greene, 82
Jack Seckel, 82
Noah Burke, 84
Jonathan Maran, 84
Brayden Parrish, 86
J.T. Issler, 89
Cody Pennington, 89
Nolan Ludwig, 91
Carson Walker, 92
Will Browning, 93
Michael Farley, 94
Devin Emans, 95
Jackson Farrar, 98
Cade Miracle, 139
Alex Schultz, 140
13-15 Division
Ethan Krebs, 76
Matthew Ralph, 77
Dylan Moore, 84
Matt Murphy, 93
Weston Ottery, 93
Sam Snyder, 95
Nolen West, 101
Grady Wisecup, 104
Jett Bowers, 109
Cooper Muilins, 110
Jake Kulha, 111
Tucker Ludwig, 119
Drew Thomas, 125
12-and-under Division
Kolton Crider, 53
Aiden Issler, 55
Casey Rogers, 56
Griffin Gates, 57
Jenson Stover, 60
Cohen Sisler, 62
Nathan Kirkham, 87
Miri Taylor 67
Addie Wisecup, 67
13-18 Girls’ Division
Maura Murphy, 74
Rayma Smith, 89
Madelyn Taylor, 93
Madison Jenkins, 98
Olivia Gratz, 100
Charlee Brestle, 104
Adi Graham, 108
Olivia Ross, 110
Anna Songer, 110
Norrie Plank, 121
