Mount Gilead graduate Steven Street won his second straight HOJGA tournament on Wednesday at Marysville.

Street took first in the 16-18 age group thanks to recording a score of 73 over 18 holes, placing him one shot superior to Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks.

Maura Murphy of Pleasant won the girls’ 13-18 class. She also finished with a score of 73. The 13-15 age group was won by Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut, who shot 76. In the 12-and-under age group, Kolton Crider of Pleasant finished with a nine-hole round of 53 to finish first.

Following are the complete results of the Marysville tournament.

16-18 Division

Steven Street, 73

Chase Brackenridge, 74

Nathan McMullen, 76

Sam Reynolds, 76

Nicholas McMullen, 76

Logan Keller, 77

Parker Steffani, 77

Dawson Hall, 80

Micah Greene, 82

Jack Seckel, 82

Noah Burke, 84

Jonathan Maran, 84

Brayden Parrish, 86

J.T. Issler, 89

Cody Pennington, 89

Nolan Ludwig, 91

Carson Walker, 92

Will Browning, 93

Michael Farley, 94

Devin Emans, 95

Jackson Farrar, 98

Cade Miracle, 139

Alex Schultz, 140

13-15 Division

Ethan Krebs, 76

Matthew Ralph, 77

Dylan Moore, 84

Matt Murphy, 93

Weston Ottery, 93

Sam Snyder, 95

Nolen West, 101

Grady Wisecup, 104

Jett Bowers, 109

Cooper Muilins, 110

Jake Kulha, 111

Tucker Ludwig, 119

Drew Thomas, 125

12-and-under Division

Kolton Crider, 53

Aiden Issler, 55

Casey Rogers, 56

Griffin Gates, 57

Jenson Stover, 60

Cohen Sisler, 62

Nathan Kirkham, 87

Miri Taylor 67

Addie Wisecup, 67

13-18 Girls’ Division

Maura Murphy, 74

Rayma Smith, 89

Madelyn Taylor, 93

Madison Jenkins, 98

Olivia Gratz, 100

Charlee Brestle, 104

Adi Graham, 108

Olivia Ross, 110

Anna Songer, 110

Norrie Plank, 121

