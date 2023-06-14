Pictured is the new off-site return drop box for the Selover Public Library. The drop box is located at the Big Walnut Joint Fire District fire station at 4600 state Route 229 in Marengo. Courtesy | Selover Public Library. The Selover Public Library now has a drop box located in front of the current Highland Preschool in Sparta. Courtesy | Selover Public Library.

Thanks to a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), awarded by the State Library of Ohio, Selover Public Library in Chesterville is able to expand services to the communities of Sparta and Marengo.

Selover Library was awarded $11,207 in federal funds to expand their outreach efforts throughout their service area, Highland Local School District.

The library introduced preschool story time this spring in the Highland Elementary library, and has plans to host computer training, children’s programs, and pop-up libraries in Sparta and Marengo throughout the summer.

Through the outreach grant, Selover Library has also opened two off-site library material return drop boxes, hosted on Highland Local School District and the Big Walnut Joint Fire District property. Library patrons can now return books, magazines, and movies checked out from any library in the Consortium of Ohio Libraries (COOL) in drop boxes located in front of the current Highland Preschool in Sparta and at the Big Walnut fire station just east of Marengo on state Route 229.

COOL is made up of 13 libraries, including the following local locations: Community Library in Sunbury, Wornstaff Memorial Public Library in Ashley, Mount Gilead Public Library and Cardington-Lincoln Public Library.

Selover Library community outreach events coming in June include the following programs, all of which will have a pop-up library with books to check out and library card signups:

• June 21, 10-11 a.m.: Comedy magic program at Highland Middle School

• June 22, 1-4 p.m.: Make a craft during Marengo Community Garage Sales at the Marengo United Methodist Church

• June 28, 10-11 a.m.: Pets by the Pond, a pet show-and-tell event, near Highland Preschool

For more information, call the library at 419-768-3431, visit seloverlibrary.org or go to the library’s Facebook page.

Submitted by the Selover Public Library.