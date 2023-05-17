OESCA recognizes state’s top scholars

MANSFIELD — On Tuesday, April 18, the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized Ohio’s top students during the 34th annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program.

The winner for Richland County was Bree Fellows from Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools. The winner for Crawford County was Kaya Capretta from Galion City Schools. The winner for Morrow County was Kylee Bilancini from Northmor Local Schools.

The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st state superintendent of public Instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio is eligible to receive this annual honor.

The awards ceremony was held at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, following the Ohio ESC Association’s annual spring meeting.

Eligible applicants for the award must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school within an ESC’s service region. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities and awards.

“In order to achieve this level of success, these students have demonstrated bold leadership, resilience, and grit,” stated Craig Burford, executive director of OESCA.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.