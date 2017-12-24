‘New Year/New You’ is Community Center challenge

MOUNT GILEAD — “Get Fit” in 2018 is the new fitness program beginning on Jan. 2 at the Morrow County Community Center.

The 90-day program is tailored to fit the individual’s needs and personal goals.

“Some people may want to lose weight, others will want to lose a clothes size and some may just want to get fit,” said center instructor Caitlin Trainer.

The Community Center had a similar program last year and the staff felt that there needed to be more accountability added to the benefits. This year there will be a weekly check-in and Center attendance will also be recorded.

There will be four free fitness and nutrition seminars included with Community Center Instructors Stephanie Cowles and Caitlin Trainer. OSU Extension Educator, Candace Heer will teach a nutrition/life style seminar.

The fitness seminars are titled “How to get the most out of the gym.” One class will focus on helping beginners and another for intermediate or advanced members.

The program will begin Jan. 2 and continue through April 2. Registration will be held from Jan. 2-9. At the time of registration participants can get their packet and goody bag, weigh-in and have a waist measurement and blood pressure recorded.

There will be a cash prize and free three month membership awarded to two men and two women receiving the most points scored. Points will be awarded for: percent of weight lost, waist measurement, attendance at seminars and weekly seminars as well as gym attendance. The fee is $30 for members and $65 for non-members.

For information go to www.mccommunitycenter.org, stop in at the Morrow County Community Center at 16 S. Main St., Mt. Gilead or call 419-947-2100.

