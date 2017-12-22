CARDINGTON — Thirty five members of the Cardington FFA traveled to Marion recently to shop for Christmas gifts for the Adopt-A-Family program, which includes several families.

Each student was given a child to shop for with a list of items the child wanted for Christmas. FFA students had fun picking out toys and outfits for the kids to enjoy this Christmas season Along with the toys for the kids, food and necessities were bought and given to each family.

During class the following day, all members wrapped and sorted the gifts that were delivered on Dec. 12.

After they were wrapped and ready to be delivered, Santa and his elves visited the families and kids to give them their Christmas gifts.

This brought many smiles to the kids and the Cardington FFA was happy to bring Christmas joy to the community.

Emily Pearl and Maddie Sites, Cardington FFA members wrap gifts for the chapter’s Adopt a Family program. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/12/web1_Emily-and-Maddie-wrapping-gifts-1-.jpg Emily Pearl and Maddie Sites, Cardington FFA members wrap gifts for the chapter’s Adopt a Family program.