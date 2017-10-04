FFA soil judging teams compete

The Mount Gilead High School FFA soils judging teams competed at the District 6 soils contests near Urbana. The Urban Team of Zach Lester, Brittany Kuykendall, Morgan Beck, Makenzie Strahm, Rachel Davis and Xavier Nells. Placed 5th out of 21 teams qualify for the state contest. Zach placed 7th, Brittany was 11th, Morgan placed 32nd, Makenzie was 33rd, Rachel was 43rd and Xavier placed 63rd out of 100 contestants. Zach, Brittany, Morgan and Makenzie advanced to the state contest on Oct. 14. The Rural team of Jacob Kirkland, Joshua Sullivan, Holly Gompf, Alexis McCoy, Taylor Stephen and Nick McKinney placed 1st out of 24 teams advancing to the state contest. Jacob was 1st, Joshua placed 10th, Holly was 15th, Alexis placed 18th, Taylor was 23rd and Nick placed 57th out of 127 participants. Jacob, Joshua, Holly and Alexis will also compete at the state contest.

