HazMat exercise held

A Hazardous Material Exercise was held on May 12 by Morrow County Local Emergency planning Committee and Emergency Management agency. The exercise involved Big Walnut Joint Fire Department, Morrow County Hospital, Morrow County Health Department and Morrow County LEPC/ EMC. The event involved a simulated hazardous material release with EMA from Richland, Knox, Delaware, Ashland and Marion County participating in the event with Big Walnut Fire Dept. The objective was to evaluate utilizing exercise guidelines and assess the players and their protective actions, response times in performing their role and projecting risks posed to the public in the aftermath of a catastrophe. The other County EMA served as controllers to monitor and evaluate all participants. The exercise was played out in real time with participants from Morrow County.

