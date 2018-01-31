Northmor, MG, Highland win KMAC games Tuesday

Northmor’s boys’ basketball team got back into the win column Tuesday when they dominated host East Knox by a 72-42 margin.

The Knights controlled the action in the first three quarters, leading 19-4 after eight minutes of play, 38-18 at the half and 58-26 going into the fourth quarter. While East Knox took a 16-14 edge over that period, Northmor was still able to claim a 30-point win.

Brock Pletcher hit four three-pointers on his way to a 22-point game. Kyle Kegley scored 14, Demetrius Johnson added 11, Tyler Kegley finished with nine points and 11 rebounds and Blake Miller contributed eight points.

Highland Scots

Highland got out to a fast start against visiting Fredericktown Tuesday and didn’t look back in taking a 64-52 win.

The Scots outscored their opponents 14-8 in the first quarter and 19-11 in the second to take a 33-19 lead into the half. The Freddies were able to trim two points off their deficit in the third, but Highland was able to finish with a double-digit win.

Kaleb Phillips led all scorers with 22 points, while Mack Anglin scored 17, Chris Branham added 13 and Andrew Wheeler contributed 10.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead continued their recent hot streak, edging visiting Centerburg 55-51 Tuesday night.

The Indians led after every quarter, but never had much breathing room. The score was 13-12 after the opening period and 25-23 at the half. MG expanded their advantage to a three-point margin by the end of the third and then finished on top by four to win their third straight.

Jason Bolha hit three three-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points. Mason Mollohan tallied 14, Seth Young scored 10 and Adam Linder added nine.

Cardington Pirates

Danville build a big lead over host Cardington Tuesday and was able to hold on to take a 70-51 win in KMAC action.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter and increased their advantage to a 37-21 margin by the half and a 56-31 score after three periods. The Pirates took a 20-14 edge in the fourth quarter, but would not be able to shoot their way back into the contest.

Garrett Wagner scored 18 points to lead Cardington.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS