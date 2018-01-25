Democrats opposed tax cuts

If the recent government shutdown reminded us of anything, it’s that Democrats do not have the best interests of Americans in mind.

Their questionable priorities have been a theme throughout the 115th Congress, considering that every single Democrat voted again the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, legislation aimed at helping hardworking American families and businesses.

JP Morgan Chase, for example, is one of the largest job creators in central Ohio. The company recently announced plans to use its tax savings on their employees and customers by increasing hourly pay to between $15 and $18 an hour, hiring 4,000 new employees, opening new branches, and increasing small business lending by $4 billion.

This situation is not unique. Over two million Americans have already been positively impacted by this legislation, and that number is expected to rise.

Tax cuts and job creation are the kinds of responsible governing we need from Congress — not the do-nothing leaders who throw a fit when things don’t get their way.

— Jim Burgess

Westerville