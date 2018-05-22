Highland High School graduation

Highland High School’s 124 graduates cheer and throw their caps in the air Sunday, May 20, after commencement exercises. More photos online at www.morrowcountysentinel.com and look for a special section next month saluting all Morrow County 2018 graduates.

