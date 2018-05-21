Mount Gilead Police calls

April 26-May 16
Drugs found
An open air sniff by K-9 officer on a truck on I-71 resulted in a pound of marijuana found.
Injury report
A woman who was intoxicated fell out of a tree and broke her wrist. She left the hospital and was found drunk walking on Baker Street. She was taken back to the hospital.
Tires punctured
A woman reported the tires on her vehicle had been punctured.
Items taken
A woman who was pumping gas at a station on South Main Street left her wallet and cell phone on the gas pump. The phone was later located and was broken.
Mulch stolen
Someone witnessed a subject take mulch from the Kroger fuel station. It was not located.
Fighting
Several people were reported fighting on South Rich Street.
Driver cited
A woman was cited for driving under suspension and violation of a license restriction on West Marion Road and Baker Street.
Verbal dispute
Two people were reported arguing on Westview Drive. Both were given warnings for disorderly conduct.
Arrest made
A man was arrested on North Main Street on a warrant out of Marion County.
Theft reported
A man was seen taking items from a pharmacy. He was trespassed from the store.
Pistol returned
A resident on Delaware Street found a loaded pistol and it was returned to the previous tenant.
Flowers taken
A couple was issued a summons for theft after taking $134 worth of flowers from outside a store on West Marion Road.
Possible theft
Staff at a church on East High Street reported a possible theft.
Vehicle hit
A motorist said a television cable wire fell on her vehicle on Marion Street. It was removed.
Parking dispute
An ongoing feud over a parking space on South Delaware Street was investigated.
Harassment
A caller and a relative both said they were harassing the other. They were advised to stop.
Assistance given
Officer assisted with an intoxicated patient at the hospital.
