Mount Gilead Police calls

April 26-May 16

Drugs found

An open air sniff by K-9 officer on a truck on I-71 resulted in a pound of marijuana found.

Injury report

A woman who was intoxicated fell out of a tree and broke her wrist. She left the hospital and was found drunk walking on Baker Street. She was taken back to the hospital.

Tires punctured

A woman reported the tires on her vehicle had been punctured.

Items taken

A woman who was pumping gas at a station on South Main Street left her wallet and cell phone on the gas pump. The phone was later located and was broken.

Mulch stolen

Someone witnessed a subject take mulch from the Kroger fuel station. It was not located.

Fighting

Several people were reported fighting on South Rich Street.

Driver cited

A woman was cited for driving under suspension and violation of a license restriction on West Marion Road and Baker Street.

Verbal dispute

Two people were reported arguing on Westview Drive. Both were given warnings for disorderly conduct.

Arrest made

A man was arrested on North Main Street on a warrant out of Marion County.

Theft reported

A man was seen taking items from a pharmacy. He was trespassed from the store.

Pistol returned

A resident on Delaware Street found a loaded pistol and it was returned to the previous tenant.

Flowers taken

A couple was issued a summons for theft after taking $134 worth of flowers from outside a store on West Marion Road.

Possible theft

Staff at a church on East High Street reported a possible theft.

Vehicle hit

A motorist said a television cable wire fell on her vehicle on Marion Street. It was removed.

Parking dispute

An ongoing feud over a parking space on South Delaware Street was investigated.

Harassment

A caller and a relative both said they were harassing the other. They were advised to stop.

Assistance given

Officer assisted with an intoxicated patient at the hospital.