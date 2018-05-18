Summer programs set at Cardington Public Library

CARDINGTON — Summer Reading is right around the corner. The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library has plenty of fun programs and activities planned for June 4 to July 7.

Registration for the program will start May 29 and continue through the first few weeks of the program. The library has scheduled entertainers every Wednesday at 11 a.m., crafts every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tail Waggin’ Tutors every Monday from 11 to 1:30.

We are excited to offer fun, new entertainers this year! First up is the Newport Aquarium with their Shark Cart on June 6 and you can touch a shark. Science teacher Kim Harvey will be there on June 13.

Public is invited June 20 for The Mastersons’ Magic Show. They’ve been featured on ABC, the CW Network, and were recently on an A&E television special. Don’t miss their amazing and dangerous stunts and illusions. Get a glimpse of West Africa with Sogbety Diomande, native of the Ivory Coast, through drumming and dance, colorful costumes, musical instruments, rhythms and songs on June 27.

An incident at the library resulted in the basement flooded. While the situation is being handled in a timely manner, it still leaves it without normal space for the Wednesday entertainment programs. These events will be held at the American Legion Park.

Also, enjoy the weekly incentives and a grand prize raffle for children who complete their reading goals. The fun continues when every child who completes all five weeks of the program is invited to a pool party. For information call the library at 419-864-8181 or check out our Facebook Page/Cardington-Lincoln Public Library.

Children enjoy the Community Heroes Summer Reading Program at the Cardington Fire House. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_SRP.jpg Children enjoy the Community Heroes Summer Reading Program at the Cardington Fire House. Courtesy Photo