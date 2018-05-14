MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Kevin Heacock and Mary Jo Parsons.

Samuel Franks and Shaina Kern.

Dustin Naylor and Cara Zvansky.

Richard Snopik and Carol Sanger.

Scott Harris and Charme Carroll.

James Borders and Evelyn Mays.

Justin Murray and Alina Oxier.

Brendan Sweeney and Patricia Biancone.

Dannie Fisher and Ella Yoder.

PROBATE CASES

Through May 8

Entry, report of distribution of wrongful death and survival claims in estate of William Clyde Lewis.

Waiver and consent wrongful of death and survival claims in estate of Edeltrud M. Loyer.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Genevieve L. Rinehart.

Judgment entry, newly discovered assets in estate of Herman Junior Shultz.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of William Johnson Sr.; judgment order to pay attorney fees.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Martha Jane Taylor; judgment order to pay attorney fees.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 11 a..m., June 8, north court room in estate of Helen Irene McQueen.

Certificate of title examination in estate of Lewis C. Nicodemus.

Certificate of title examination in estate of Joy E. Foust.

Waiver of notice of hearing on account in estate of James W. Lanham.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of William Duane Davies.

Consent to power to sell real estate in estate of Dustin Michael Lynch.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 1 p.m., June 20, north court room in estate of Martin G. Keirns.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Brooke Hannan.

Amended survivors; application of will to probate; original will filed; waiver of right to administer estate; consent; proof of service in estate of Dolores Nan Dewitt.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Anita J. Davie.

Judgment entry, report of distribution in estate of Gladys I. Crow.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Henry Franklin Blair II.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 10 a.m., June 21, north court room in estate of William Michael Pfaff.

Application to probate will; original will filed; fiduciary’s acceptance in estate of Joanne M. Manring.

Application to probate will; original will filed; fiduciary’s acceptance in estate of Carl E. Cole.

Application for summary release from administration; certificate of death filed; original will filed in estate of Johny W. Webb.

http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_gavel-1.jpg

SOURCE: Morrow County Common Pleas Court, Probate Division.

SOURCE: Morrow County Common Pleas Court, Probate Division.