Edison man killed in car-tractor crash

CALEDONIA — A Morrow County man has died and two were hospitalized after a car and tractor collided head-on Monday evening southwest of Caledonia.

The crash occurred at 6:42 p.m. on Roberts Road near Claridon-Northern Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

DJ McClenathan, 26, of Edison, was driving a Honda Civic and died from wounds suffered in the crash.

According to the patrol, McClenathan was driving west on Roberts Road and Scott Carter, 50, of Caledonia, was driving east on the same road in a Case 4994 farm tractor.

The two vehicles struck head-on, according to the patrol, with McClenathan ending up in the westbound lane and Carter in the eastbound lane.

McClenathan was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, Jaydyn McClenathan, 7, was taken to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol.

Carter was also taken to Marion General with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol. Both Jaydyn and Carter were discharged from Marion General Monday evening.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were First Consolidated Fire and EMS, Marion Township Fire EMS, Pleasant Township Fire EMS, First Advanced EMS, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Precision Towing and Kirby’s Towing.

