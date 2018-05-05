Wellness Supply Group breaks ground

MOUNT GILEAD — The weather cooperated for a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new 20,000 square-foot headquarters of Wellness Supply Group (WSG.)

It will be located on County Road 252 just east of the intersection of Interstate 71 and State Route 95 next to the Best Western Motel.

WSG CEO, Tim Duffey, spoke with enthusiasm and passion about the new business endeavor for Morrow County. He described the headquarters as a place for the design, distribution and show room for their exercise equipment. The first phase of the business will include two to three warehouses with plans for a wellness center.

Duffey said he envisions that WSG will become a part of the community and bring both career and work opportunities to the area. He estimates that construction of the facility will take approximately 12 months to complete.

Commissioner Burgess Castle commented, “Today is the latest example of companies wanting to invest and create jobs in Morrow County. We are excited to welcome the Wellness Supply Group and Mr. Duffey.”

Morrow County Development Director, Shane Farnsworth said the facility is the newest development to occur in the Rock’s Edge Development. Rock’s Edge is a 200 acre mixed use development located at the Interstate 71 and State Route 95 intersection.

The wellness portion of the facility will be located in 5,000 square feet of space and will be named Body Success. This is planned to be a 24-hour access wellness center with staffing during peak daytime hours and with scheduled fitness classes, physical therapy, massage and chiropractic care.

Duffey spoke of plans extending to apartments for seniors and a children’s daycare center.

“The Interstate 71 and SR 95 interchange has seen and continues to see new investment,” commissioner Tom Whiston said. “Companies like WSG know Morrow County understands the economic advantages of doing business in Morrow County,”

WSG was founded in 2010 with the goal to provide life-improving exercise therapy to those navigating the physical challenges of illness, injury and aging.

“The link between exercise and quality of life is well established and we are proud of our role in helping individuals “feel different” by offering a range of options which help them to regain both daily living activities and improvements in strength, balance, flexibility and endurance,” said Duffey.

Farnsworth said WSG is planning to bring jobs to Morrow County. Duffey is working with the Morrow County Workforce Office to help market positions and identify ideal candidates. Resumes are being received at the Morrow County Jobs and Family Services office at www.opportunityjobnetwork.com/morrow/.

For information about the company, their equipment and services their website is: www.wellnesssg.com.

Groundbreaking for Wellness Supply Group from left are: Shane Farnsworth, Larry Squires,Chester Twp. Trustee; Brenda Lesko of LSI, Lynn Shinaberry, Chester Township Trustee; Commissioner Burgess Castle, Tim Duffey, Rocky Bonecutter, Commissioner Tom Whiston,Commissioner Warren Davis and Chamber of Commerce Director, Shelley Planey. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_IMG_20180502_150512-1.jpg Groundbreaking for Wellness Supply Group from left are: Shane Farnsworth, Larry Squires,Chester Twp. Trustee; Brenda Lesko of LSI, Lynn Shinaberry, Chester Township Trustee; Commissioner Burgess Castle, Tim Duffey, Rocky Bonecutter, Commissioner Tom Whiston,Commissioner Warren Davis and Chamber of Commerce Director, Shelley Planey.