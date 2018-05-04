Unity is theme for National Day of Prayer

MOUNT GILEAD — A downpour of rain didn’t stop 40 members of the community from coming out for the National Day of Prayer Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead.

The Morrow County Service is sponsored by the Morrow County Ministerial Association. The association established the Points of Prayer for the county in March of 2008.

Pastor Jeff Canankamp welcomed the crowd and lead them in the 2018 National Prayer for America.

Jim Brucker also participated as Prayer Leader. Seven gave a prayer meditation for each of the points of prayer.

Suzie Colgrove prayed for the government, “from the White House to my house.” Cheryl Heacock gave a prayer for the military.

Alberta Stojkovic represented the media and gave thanks for freedoms religion, speech and the press.

Kim Bood gave the prayer for both big and small businesses. Anne Cotton prayed for schools, teachers and education.

Pastor Canankamp spoke for the church and Kelly Hand prayed with her son Hudson for guidance for families.

Jim Brucker concluded with a prayer for all who struggle with addiction to opioids. He included prayer for their families and the communities that struggle beside them.

Hudson and his mom, Kelly Hand extinguish the candles after the service for the National Day of Prayer. Kelly and Hudson gave the prayer for families in the service at Trinity Church in Mount Gilead.